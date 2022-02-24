Public Mint Market Capitalization Achieves $6.79 Million (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $6.79 million and $15,931.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for $0.0776 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00023242 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,486,948 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

