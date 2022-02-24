Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.05

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.05 and last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 8294069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

Separately, Erste Group downgraded Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.01.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The energy company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.31 billion during the quarter. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 21.78%.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OGZPY)

Gazprom PJSC is a global energy company. The company focuses on geological exploration, production, transportation, storage, processing and sales of gas, gas condensate and oil, sales of gas as a vehicle fuel, as well as generation and marketing of heat and electric power. It operates through the following segments: Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining and Electric & heat energy generation and sales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.