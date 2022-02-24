PS Business Parks, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.05 (NYSE:PSB)

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

PS Business Parks has raised its dividend by 10.5% over the last three years. PS Business Parks has a payout ratio of 96.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect PS Business Parks to earn $7.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.8%.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

PSB opened at $156.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.22. PS Business Parks has a twelve month low of $140.96 and a twelve month high of $189.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 0.52.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In related news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 6,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $1,085,625.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in PS Business Parks during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in PS Business Parks in the 3rd quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PS Business Parks (Get Rating)

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.