PS Business Parks, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.05 (NYSE:PSB)

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.
PS Business Parks has raised its dividend by 10.5% over the last three years. PS Business Parks has a payout ratio of 96.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect PS Business Parks to earn $7.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.8%.
PSB opened at $156.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.22. PS Business Parks has a twelve month low of $140.96 and a twelve month high of $189.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 0.52.
In related news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 6,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $1,085,625.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in PS Business Parks during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in PS Business Parks in the 3rd quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PS Business Parks (Get Rating)
PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PS Business Parks (PSB)
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- 3 Ecommerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.