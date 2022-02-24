Prudential (LON:PRU) PT Lowered to GBX 1,640

Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,680 ($22.85) to GBX 1,640 ($22.30) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($21.08) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays set a GBX 1,719 ($23.38) price target on Prudential in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,720 ($23.39) price target on Prudential in a report on Friday, November 26th. HSBC set a GBX 1,825 ($24.82) price target on Prudential in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,761 ($23.95) price target on Prudential in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,734.83 ($23.59).

Prudential stock opened at GBX 1,164.50 ($15.84) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. The company has a market capitalization of £31.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,255.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,373.96. Prudential has a twelve month low of GBX 1,117 ($15.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,598.50 ($21.74).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

