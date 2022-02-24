ProximaX Hits Market Capitalization of $10.60 Million (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. ProximaX has a total market cap of $10.60 million and $105,096.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ProximaX has traded 30.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ProximaX coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00042914 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,449.08 or 0.06841263 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,697.93 or 0.99718486 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00044113 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00048863 BTC.

About ProximaX

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ProximaX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

