ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 648,511 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 7,380,406 shares.The stock last traded at $67.94 and had previously closed at $69.59.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.85.

Get ProShares UltraPro Dow30 alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UDOW. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 3rd quarter valued at $495,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,861,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 585.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 24,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 20,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 199.2% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.