ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Trading Up 4.7%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.80 and last traded at $17.80. 6,823,878 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 93,084,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.11.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UVXY. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter worth $12,596,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $438,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,862,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 345.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

