ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Sets New 12-Month High at $127.71

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $127.71 and last traded at $125.57, with a volume of 4469 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.15 and a 200-day moving average of $90.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1,879.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

