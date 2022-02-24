PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PROS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.22). PROS posted earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $64.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.84 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 123.71% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

PRO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 3,812 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $107,993.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andres Reiner sold 9,332 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $305,156.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,462 shares of company stock worth $1,926,423. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in PROS during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PROS in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROS in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of PROS by 326.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROS stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.39. The stock had a trading volume of 231 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,476. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.55. PROS has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $50.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.52.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

