ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) PT Raised to $18.00

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by R. F. Lafferty from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. R. F. Lafferty currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProPetro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

ProPetro stock opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 3.08. ProPetro has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $13.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $246.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.27 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ProPetro will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $357,630.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 1,948.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

