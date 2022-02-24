PROG (NYSE:PRG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $35.22

Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.22 and last traded at $35.80, with a volume of 4181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.02.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stephens downgraded shares of PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.08 and its 200-day moving average is $43.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.87.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). PROG had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $646.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. PROG’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PROG by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,063,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,092,000 after purchasing an additional 530,587 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in PROG by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,048,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,060,000 after purchasing an additional 80,244 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,045,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,472,000 after acquiring an additional 16,237 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,627,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,372,000 after acquiring an additional 226,437 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 4,665.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,451,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,664 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PROG (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

