Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 62 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Private Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 495 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 573 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on TMO shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $528.58 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.52 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $600.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $597.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $208.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 4.83%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

