Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,500 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Vale by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 129,688,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,809,162,000 after buying an additional 1,954,045 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Vale by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,514,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,109,232,000 after buying an additional 1,977,455 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Vale by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,753,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,865,000 after buying an additional 9,551,683 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vale by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,076,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,742,000 after buying an additional 306,864 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,540,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,246,000 after buying an additional 1,159,428 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vale alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.05.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $17.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $88.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.29.

About Vale (Get Rating)

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.