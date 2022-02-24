Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $159.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Primerica traded as low as $133.40 and last traded at $133.70, with a volume of 15 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.20.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Primerica in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Primerica in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.86.

Get Primerica alerts:

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $221,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $521,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Primerica by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,817,000 after purchasing an additional 29,802 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,929,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,676,000 after purchasing an additional 27,591 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Primerica by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,267,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,345,000 after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Primerica by 11.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,500,000 after purchasing an additional 109,815 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Primerica by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.05.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $724.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.82 million. Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Primerica declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica Company Profile (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.