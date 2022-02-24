Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Price Target Cut to $159.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $159.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PRI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.86.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $130.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.05. Primerica has a 1 year low of $130.22 and a 1 year high of $179.51.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $724.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.82 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Primerica will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 17th that allows the company to repurchase $275.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $221,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $521,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 68.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the third quarter worth $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Primerica by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Primerica by 1,204.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

