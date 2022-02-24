Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on PFBC shares. Stephens upgraded Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ:PFBC traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.89. The stock had a trading volume of 61,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,276. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.21 and its 200 day moving average is $69.73. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $56.76 and a fifty-two week high of $81.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.08. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 43.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 72.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 39,522 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 3.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 878,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,558,000 after purchasing an additional 25,305 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 894,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,615,000 after purchasing an additional 21,243 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 211,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 6.7% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 108,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

