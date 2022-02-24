Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$47.38.

POW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of POW stock opened at C$39.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$41.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.16. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of C$30.43 and a 12 month high of C$44.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.25. The company has a current ratio of 95.52, a quick ratio of 81.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.31.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

