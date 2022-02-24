Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.92

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.92 and last traded at $12.29, with a volume of 3072 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.

POSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Poshmark from $49.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Poshmark from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Poshmark in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Poshmark from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Poshmark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.44.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86.

In other Poshmark news, Director Hans Tung sold 27,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $525,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $42,671.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 245,761 shares of company stock worth $4,691,892 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Poshmark by 10,514.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark during the third quarter worth $112,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the third quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

