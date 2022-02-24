Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Points International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

NASDAQ:PCOM opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.22 and a beta of 1.54. Points International has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $19.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.82.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Points International stock. QV Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating ) (TSE:PTS) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 996,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Points International comprises 1.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. QV Investors Inc. owned about 6.67% of Points International worth $17,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

