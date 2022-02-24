Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Points International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.
NASDAQ:PCOM opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.22 and a beta of 1.54. Points International has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $19.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.82.
Points International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.
