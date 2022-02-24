Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes $47,000 Position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPXC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SPX by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,123,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,041,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in SPX by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in SPX by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in SPX by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPX by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPXC. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair cut shares of SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

In other SPX news, insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $441,009.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $50.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. SPX Co. has a twelve month low of $48.21 and a twelve month high of $68.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.08 million. SPX had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPX Company Profile (Get Rating)

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.