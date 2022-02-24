Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $45,000 Investment in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,068,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,369,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,891,000 after buying an additional 959,030 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 549.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 645,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,672,000 after buying an additional 546,481 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,444,000 after buying an additional 524,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,056,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,304,000 after buying an additional 498,740 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $31.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.67. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.30 and a beta of 1.84. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $79.70.

In related news, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $99,568.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total transaction of $823,518.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,969 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,875. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

