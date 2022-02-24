Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,411 Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Stem alerts:

NYSE:STEM opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.17. Stem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $39.35.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on Stem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.

In other Stem news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 22,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $473,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $60,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,575 shares of company stock worth $3,212,158 in the last three months.

Stem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.