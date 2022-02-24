Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,471,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,883,000 after buying an additional 920,868 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,812,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,027,000 after buying an additional 3,448,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,650,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,741,000 after buying an additional 594,844 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,957,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,621,000 after buying an additional 277,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,716,000 after buying an additional 53,995 shares during the period.

Shares of IRWD stock opened at $10.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.23. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $14.27.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $117.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.18 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 64.78% and a net margin of 128.30%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IRWD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $528,591.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jason Rickard sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $304,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,327 shares of company stock valued at $943,351. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

