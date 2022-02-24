Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 735 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 25.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 59.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the second quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $154,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 6,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $142,338.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,304 shares of company stock worth $1,575,270. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Avid Bioservices stock opened at $18.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.55 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average is $24.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $34.51.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 22.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

