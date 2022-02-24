PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.450-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78 billion-$1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.500-$2.600 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNM shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PNM Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.33.

PNM stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.85. The stock had a trading volume of 97,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,682. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50. PNM Resources has a 52-week low of $43.84 and a 52-week high of $50.11.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,543,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,889,000 after acquiring an additional 537,749 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 528.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 869,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,637,000 after acquiring an additional 730,636 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 704,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,131,000 after acquiring an additional 22,896 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,666,000 after acquiring an additional 41,495 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

