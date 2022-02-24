Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) CEO Todd Debonis Sells 58,780 Shares

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) CEO Todd Debonis sold 58,780 shares of Pixelworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $189,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PXLW opened at $2.98 on Thursday. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $158.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 34.54% and a negative net margin of 47.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Pixelworks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 244,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pixelworks by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 195,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pixelworks by 104.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Pixelworks by 73.6% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 8,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PXLW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Pixelworks in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded Pixelworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.69.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category consists of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

