Piper Sandler Trims Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Target Price to $42.00

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HALO. increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.67.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $33.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.34. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 8.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

