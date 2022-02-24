Piper Sandler Trims Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Target Price to $42.00

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HALO. increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.67.
NASDAQ HALO opened at $33.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.34. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 8.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.70.
About Halozyme Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.
