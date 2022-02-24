Piper Sandler Trims Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Target Price to $2,440.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler from $2,470.00 to $2,440.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BKNG. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,750.20.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG traded down $178.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,291.61. 114,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.18, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. Booking has a 1-year low of $2,053.57 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,442.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,374.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Booking will post 42.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total value of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Booking (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.