Piper Sandler Comments on Kontoor Brands, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KTB)

Feb 24th, 2022

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 21st. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ FY2021 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.63 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.20.

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $46.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.54 and a 200 day moving average of $52.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $41.39 and a 12-month high of $69.16.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 39.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,433,000 after buying an additional 183,630 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 91.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 16,520 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1,358.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 170,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after buying an additional 159,268 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4,821.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,644,000 after buying an additional 236,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 19.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 256,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,466,000 after buying an additional 41,095 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kontoor Brands (Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

