Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2022

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 21st. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.13. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Revolve Group from $72.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $50.16 on Wednesday. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $35.11 and a 12 month high of $89.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day moving average of $63.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 200.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $5,262,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $2,378,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group (Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.