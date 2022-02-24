Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 21st. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.13. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Revolve Group from $72.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $50.16 on Wednesday. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $35.11 and a 12 month high of $89.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day moving average of $63.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 200.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $5,262,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $2,378,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group (Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.