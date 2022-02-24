Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,838 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 426 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 9,640 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $3.77 on Thursday, hitting $229.04. The stock had a trading volume of 26,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,833. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $133.73 and a one year high of $240.97. The stock has a market cap of $55.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.66.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.77%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PXD. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.86.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

