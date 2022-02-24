Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) to Release Earnings on Friday

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $67.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.95. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $88.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.19%.

PNW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $572,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 289.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 18,352 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

