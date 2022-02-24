Pinkcoin Price Tops $0.0026 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $1.14 million and $3,859.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 16% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.28 or 0.00232563 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00012714 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003983 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000814 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00021888 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 460,069,229 coins and its circulating supply is 434,808,793 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

