Pinelawn Cemetery Declares Dividend of $18.70 (OTC:PLWN)

Pinelawn Cemetery (OTC:PLWN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 18.70 per share on Friday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.
Shares of PLWN stock opened at $525.00 on Thursday. Pinelawn Cemetery has a 12 month low of $376.00 and a 12 month high of $600.00.
