Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Announces Earnings Results

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $189.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Photronics updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.320-$0.380 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.32-0.38 EPS.

PLAB stock opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average of $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.13. Photronics has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th.

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $206,996.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 152,973 shares of company stock worth $2,753,507 in the last three months. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAB. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 10,613 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 174.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 103,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 65,585 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

