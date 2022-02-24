Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 953,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,761 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.6% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $56,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 39,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

PFE traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.19. 786,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,176,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

