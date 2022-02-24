Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Announces Dividend of $0.04

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0392 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PEYUF opened at $8.16 on Thursday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $9.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.41.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEYUF. raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.32.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

