Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 104 ($1.41). Petra Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 102 ($1.39), with a volume of 724,292 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PDL shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

The stock has a market cap of £185.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 81.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

In other Petra Diamonds news, insider Peter John Hill purchased 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £98,000 ($133,278.93).

About Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

