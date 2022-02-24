PermRock Royalty Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PRT)

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0661 per share on Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

PermRock Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 52.7% over the last three years. PermRock Royalty Trust has a payout ratio of 112.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of PRT opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.21. The stock has a market cap of $115.01 million, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.51. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

