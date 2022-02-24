Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0292 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 65.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:PBT opened at $12.97 on Thursday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $14.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBT. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 80.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,669 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 8.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 154.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 74,957 shares in the last quarter.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust operates as a trust of Southwest Bank. It holds interests in Texas Royalty and Waddell Ranch properties. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

