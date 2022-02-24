Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0292 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 65.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE:PBT opened at $12.97 on Thursday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $14.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.65.
About Permian Basin Royalty Trust (Get Rating)
Permian Basin Royalty Trust operates as a trust of Southwest Bank. It holds interests in Texas Royalty and Waddell Ranch properties. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
