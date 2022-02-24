Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.920-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $218 million-$221 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.69 million.Perficient also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.180-$4.330 EPS.

PRFT traded up $4.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.77. 10,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,079. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. Perficient has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $153.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Perficient by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,244,234 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $678,028,000 after buying an additional 88,685 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Perficient by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,829 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $51,177,000 after acquiring an additional 243,226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Perficient by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $27,578,000 after acquiring an additional 26,759 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Perficient by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 161,432 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $20,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Perficient by 230.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,840 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $14,590,000 after purchasing an additional 78,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

