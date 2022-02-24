People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Sees Large Volume Increase

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 743,691 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 4,858,641 shares.The stock last traded at $20.98 and had previously closed at $20.76.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PBCT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.10.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.90%.

In other news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $5,986,100.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

People’s United Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

