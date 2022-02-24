Pensionfund Sabic Sells 200 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Pensionfund Sabic cut its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,713,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in AutoZone by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,371,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in AutoZone by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,205,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,685,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total value of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,765.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.89. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,145.16 and a twelve month high of $2,110.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,989.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,823.44.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $18.61 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,033.50.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

