Pensionfund Sabic Acquires Shares of 14,000 Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 5.1% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,971,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,578,000 after buying an additional 194,202 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 112.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,932,000 after buying an additional 1,967,848 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,177,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,532,000 after buying an additional 13,663 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 2.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 945,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,264,000 after buying an additional 24,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 842,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,951,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teradyne stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.42. 3,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,322,799. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.51 and a twelve month high of $168.91. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.25.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 7.93%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TER shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.58.

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $50,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total value of $716,976.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,482. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

