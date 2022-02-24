Pensionfund Sabic Acquires New Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 78,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lowered their target price on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $38.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.02%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

