Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Trims Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands trimmed its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities accounts for approximately 0.7% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $6,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,201,601,000 after acquiring an additional 415,477 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 66.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,114,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,201,000 after acquiring an additional 86,138 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth about $351,223,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,651,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,366,000 after buying an additional 23,361 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on MAA shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $222.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.45.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $199.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.45 and a 1-year high of $231.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.26.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.0875 dividend. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.36%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $129,487.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 3,670 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.39, for a total transaction of $790,481.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,783 shares of company stock worth $5,532,884. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

