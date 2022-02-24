Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Insider Acquires £148.12 in Stock

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Rating) insider Susan Davy purchased 14 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,058 ($14.39) per share, for a total transaction of £148.12 ($201.44).
Shares of LON PNN opened at GBX 1,030 ($14.01) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,106.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,179.04. The company has a market capitalization of £2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -105.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.10, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Pennon Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 578.27 ($7.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,335 ($18.16).
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.70 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.33%.
About Pennon Group (Get Rating)
Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.
See Also
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.