Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Insider Acquires £148.12 in Stock

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Rating) insider Susan Davy purchased 14 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,058 ($14.39) per share, for a total transaction of £148.12 ($201.44).

Shares of LON PNN opened at GBX 1,030 ($14.01) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,106.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,179.04. The company has a market capitalization of £2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -105.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.10, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Pennon Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 578.27 ($7.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,335 ($18.16).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.70 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.33%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,175 ($15.98) to GBX 1,200 ($16.32) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,060 ($14.42) to GBX 1,300 ($17.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,170.40 ($15.92).

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

