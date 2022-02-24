Penbrook Management LLC Increases Position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC owned 0.07% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

CEQP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crestwood Equity Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

CEQP traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,437. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $33.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 3.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day moving average is $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.42. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is -87.41%.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

