Penbrook Management LLC Has $805,000 Stock Holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Penbrook Management LLC lessened its stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,560 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,910 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUAN. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Nuance Communications by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 77,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Shares of Nuance Communications stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.12. 157,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,691,377. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -613.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.15. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $321.40 million for the quarter. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 139,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $7,755,335.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Dahdah sold 64,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $3,537,328.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,304,792 shares of company stock valued at $71,820,057 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nuance Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.