Penbrook Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Penbrook Management LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,946 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 7.5% of Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMPACTfolio LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $2,301,000. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $795,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 115,017 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $38,683,000 after acquiring an additional 25,201 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 470,391 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $158,202,000 after acquiring an additional 25,348 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 21,341 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,177,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

MSFT traded up $4.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $284.82. 1,986,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,251,559. The company’s 50-day moving average is $311.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.56. The company has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $224.26 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

